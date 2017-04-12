Police were led on a brief chase after trying to stop the vehicle, a police official said.

Riverside police officers on Wednesday, April 12, arrested a man who led them on a brief pursuit in a vehicle believed to have been taken in a carjacking, a police official said. Officer Ryan Railsback said a detective who works in the auto theft division was driving in the area of Olivewood Avenue and Kane Street about 1:20 p.m. when he saw the suspected stolen vehicle, a gray Hyundai.

