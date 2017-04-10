Minivan leads CHP on chase from downtown Los Angeles to Riverside
A man was in custody after leading police on a near hour-long chase Friday night that began in downtown Los Angeles and ended near downtown Riverside. The chase began at 9:56 p.m. on South Central Avenue and East Seventh Street, according to Officer Rosario Herrera of the Los Angeles Police Department's Media Relations Division.
Riverside Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|who is the biggest gang in riverside? (Jan '12)
|11 hr
|WSRBD
|54
|Body Found At Monroe Elementary In Riverside (May '09)
|Mon
|TabCat
|7
|Neighbors make your home HELL!! (May '08)
|Apr 9
|Celest
|35
|Metrolink Inland Empire-Orange County Line
|Apr 3
|METROLINK IEOC LINE
|1
|Walmart in Oakdale? (Aug '07)
|Apr 1
|Tanyaschexnayder
|19
|School Buses a Disgrace (Sep '06)
|Mar 29
|Meowing_Person
|24
|BEWARE DR. JOHN HUSTED- Bariatric Surgeon (Apr '14)
|Mar 26
|Anonymous
|23
