Minivan leads CHP on chase from downtown Los Angeles to Riverside

Saturday Apr 8 Read more: Inland Valley Daily Bulletin

A man was in custody after leading police on a near hour-long chase Friday night that began in downtown Los Angeles and ended near downtown Riverside. The chase began at 9:56 p.m. on South Central Avenue and East Seventh Street, according to Officer Rosario Herrera of the Los Angeles Police Department's Media Relations Division.

