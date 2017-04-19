Man gets 9 years in Riverside shooting
A convicted felon who shot at a Riverside house and then tried to flee from police in a stolen car was sentenced Wednesday, April 19, to nine years in state prison. Ruben Mendez Jr., 26, pleaded guilty this month to shooting at an inhabited structure.
