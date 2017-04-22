Learn about a showcasea roadway Victoria Avenue a " and the group that helps maintain it

The organization that keeps Riverside's Victoria Avenue beautiful is inviting the public to explore the historic street and its gardens during a morning rally that will feature a guided tour, classic cars and trucks, and booths highlighting community groups. Victoria Avenue Day, sponsored by Victoria Avenue Forever, is scheduled for 8 a.m. to noon April 29 at Poly High School, 5450 Victoria Ave., Riverside.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Press-Enterprise.