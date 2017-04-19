Last suspect in 2006 Riverside shooting, caught last year in Mexico, ordered to stand trial

A gang member accused of fatally shooting a 24-year-old Riverside woman and wounding her boyfriend after mistaking the pair for rivals in 2006 must stand trial on murder and other charges, a judge ruled Wednesday, April 19. William Sotelo was extradited to the U.S. in May 2016, 10 years after police say he was involved in a shooting that killed Crystal Theobald of Riverside and injured her boyfriend. William Sotelo, 29, was captured in Mexico last May after a decade-long manhunt that was aided by victim Crystal Theobald's mother, who mined social media for tips to help police identify and track down the suspects.

