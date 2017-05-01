Highgrove blaze now more than 300 acres, 5 percent containment
Smoke visible from the Riverside area of the Opera fire burning from Highgrove over toward Box Springs Mountain Reserve Park. Courtesy of Robert Sirotnik A fire in the Highgrove community north of Riverside has grown to more than 300 acres and is threatening radio towers on Box Springs Mountain, Cal Fire/Riverside County Fire Department reported.
