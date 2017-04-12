Herea s what exceptional bravery looks like

Riverside city firefighter Leroy Lopez, 28, was presented a Medal of Valor on April 12, 2017, for putting his life in peril to rescue a woman from a fire at the Mount Rubidoux Manor on Dec. 8, 2016. That belief has served the former defensive end well in his four-year career as a firefighter in Riverside, where he says his training prepares him for anything.

