Domestic violence incident prompts SWAT response, arrest in Riverside
A man was arrested Sunday, April 23, after a reported domestic incident led to a five-hour standoff with Riverside police at a Mission Grove-area home. A domestic violence victim called Riverside police from a different county just before 9:30 p.m. Saturday about an incident earlier in the day, Officer Ryan Railsback said.
