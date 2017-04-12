Dog rescued from water treatment basi...

Dog rescued from water treatment basin in Riverside

18 hrs ago

A dog found herself in a messy situation on Wednesday, April 12, when she got stuck in a water treatment basin in Riverside, but she was rescued thanks to some kind Public Works employees, according to officials. The dog, a German shepherd and pit bull mix, was spotted sitting up in about 3-feet of sewage water in a football field-size basin at the Water Quality Control Plant on Acorn Street, according to a Riverside County Department of Animal Services news release.

