Details released of why girl, 2, hit by car at Arlanza Elementary in Riverside

A 2-year-old girl suffered minor injuries after she walked behind a vehicle as it pulled out of a parking spot at Arlanza Elementary School in Riverside on Thursday, April 27. Riverside police officers were called to the school on Rutland Avenue at 12:20 p.m. about a child who had been hit by a car, but the child was gone by the time they arrived. Officer Ryan Railsback said they later learned that the girl's mother was at the school picking up another child and was getting the girl out of her car, when the child got away.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Press-Enterprise.