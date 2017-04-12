Corona man killed in head-on crash in Riverside
A Corona man was killed when his vehicle crossed into oncoming traffic and crashed head-on with another vehicle in Riverside on Tuesday, April 11. Investigators have determined that just after 10 p.m., 22-year-old Jayson Garcia was southbound on Van Buren Boulevard near Morris Street, according to a statement from the Riverside Police Department. Garcia was traveling at a "high rate of speed" when he lost control and the Honda Prelude he was driving crossed over into the northbound lanes, crashing head-on into an Infiniti Q50 driven by a woman whose teenage daughter was in the passenger seat, the statement said.
