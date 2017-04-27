Child struck by vehicle near Arlanza Elementary in Riverside, hospitalized
A child suffered minor injuries after being hit by a vehicle near Arlanza Elementary School in Riverside on Thursday, April 27. Riverside police officers were called to the 5800 block of Rutland Avenue about 12:20 p.m. on a report of a child being hit by a car, but the child was gone by the time they arrived.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Press-Enterprise.
Add your comments below
Riverside Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Quail Valley Blue Baby Scam
|22 hr
|Libi A Uremovic
|2
|Metrolink Inland Empire-Orange County Line
|Tue
|METROLINK IEOC LINE
|2
|Alleged Fake Cop Speaks from Jail (Aug '07)
|Apr 25
|Concerned citizen
|69
|Review: Friendship Christian Fellowship Church
|Apr 22
|Riverside Church
|10
|Slanderous and Defamatory comments...
|Apr 20
|Your Service Prov...
|2
|Review: Ability Counts
|Apr 14
|ABILITY COUNTS
|1
|who is the biggest gang in riverside? (Jan '12)
|Apr 11
|WSRBD
|54
Find what you want!
Search Riverside Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC