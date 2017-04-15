Bored in Riverside? Here are a 100 Thingsa you can do
Oftentimes, Larry Burns would hear people complain about how there is "nothing to do in Riverside." So, when the longtime resident and co-founder of the Inlandia Institute was approached by a publishing company to write a book about the city, Burns decided to detail all of the things one could do here.
Riverside Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Alleged Fake Cop Speaks from Jail (Aug '07)
|Apr 15
|Ex-mrs Miller
|68
|Review: Ability Counts
|Apr 14
|ABILITY COUNTS
|1
|who is the biggest gang in riverside? (Jan '12)
|Apr 11
|WSRBD
|54
|Body Found At Monroe Elementary In Riverside (May '09)
|Apr 10
|TabCat
|7
|Neighbors make your home HELL!! (May '08)
|Apr 9
|Celest
|35
|Metrolink Inland Empire-Orange County Line
|Apr 3
|METROLINK IEOC LINE
|1
|Walmart in Oakdale? (Aug '07)
|Apr 1
|Tanyaschexnayder
|19
