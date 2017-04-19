Another set of fossils discovered at Metro subway excavation site
For the second time in five months, construction at the Metro Purple Line extension has led to the discovery of Ice Age fossils. Crews found what turned out to be a camel bone and a bone from a mammoth or mastodon last week while working on the subway extension at Wilshire Boulevard and La Brea Avenue, Metro spokesman Dave Sotero said Wednesday.
