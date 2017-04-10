A panel will hear the complaints Tuesday, April 18, and Friday, April 21.
A resident's ethics complaints against Riverside city councilmen Jim Perry and Andy Melendrez have been set for hearings on Tuesday, April 18, and Friday, April 21, respectively. Jason Hunter filed the complaints alleging that the mayor and five councilmen violated the ethics code and the state's open-meeting law by discussing and voting on investigations of two other councilmen behind closed doors in 2014.
