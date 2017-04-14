26 years in prison for fatal brawl in Highgrove
A Fontana resident who fatally stabbed a 20-year-old man who came to his friend's aid in a fight in the community of Highgrove was sentenced Friday, April 14, to 26 years to life in state prison. Following two days of deliberations, a Riverside jury in February convicted 22-year-old Brayan Guicho Avila of murder with a sentence-enhancing allegation of using a deadly weapon in the commission of a felony for the slaying of Fidel Solano.
