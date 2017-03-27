TemeculaMurder victims' relatives to speak at vigils across Riverside ...
Diana Gonzales, who now goes by Diana Reed, speaks to the media in January 2009 following the extradition from Idaho of Joseph Edward Duncan III. Duncan was later convicted of kidnapping her son, 10-year-old Anthony Martinez, from their Beaumont home on April 4, 1997, then sexually assaulting and killing him.
