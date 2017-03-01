Southeastern California Conference recognizes Riverside Ghanaian SDA Church

By: Isaac Amo-Kyereme Ghanaian Seventh-Day Adventists living along the Pacific Union as well as nationals from other African nations on December 10, 2016, gathered in Riverside, California to participate in a High Sabbath service welcoming the Riverside Ghanaian Seventh - day Adventist Company into the sisterhood of churches in the Southeastern California conference. Ghana, a nation of 27 million people, like most African nations continues to experience a spontaneous burst in church growth.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GhanaWeb.