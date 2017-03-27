Santa Ana police arrest Riverside man in connection with Feb. 8 killing
Detectives from the Santa Ana Police Department, working with officers from the Riverside Police Department, arrested Joshua Encinas, 23, without incident at his home in the 3000 block of Molly Street as they executed a search warrant, Cpl. Anthony Bertagna said.
