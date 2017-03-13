RiversideState will test 28 Riverside homes for contamination

More than two dozen properties that border a Riverside environmental cleanup site will be tested for contamination, state officials said this week. The state Department of Toxic Substances Control, which is overseeing the cleanup on a former sewer plant site between Crest and Rutland avenues in the Arlanza neighborhood, released a draft plan for neighborhood testing Tuesday, March 7. The plan proposes taking soil samples from the yards of 28 homes, most of which are on the south side of the 62-acre site, known as the "ag park" because it once hosted agricultural fairs and activities.

