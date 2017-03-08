RiversideSheriff's deputies involved in shooting in Woodcrest just outside Riverside

Sheriff's deputies were involved in a shooting in the Woodcrest area near Riverside on Wednesday afternoon, March 8, authorities say. "#OfficerInvolvedShooting in #Woodcrest - No threat to public - More details to follow," the Riverside County Sheriff's Department posted on Twitter at 4:44 p.m. The Cal Fire/Riverside County Fire Department responded to Wood Road at 3:59 p.m. for a medical aid, according to the Fire Department website.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Press-Enterprise.