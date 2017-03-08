RiversideSee surveillance video polic...

RiversideSee surveillance video police say shows man trying to lure girl into Riverside bathroom

Police say this image from surveillance video shows a man in his 60s or 70s trying to lure a 6-year-old girl into the men's bathroom at the Food 4 Less at 3900 Chicago Ave. in Riverside on Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2017. Riverside police are seeking a man who they say tried to lure a 6-year-old girl into a bathroom at a grocery store in the University neighborhood in February.

