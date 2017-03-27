RiversideRiverside to extend sewer line to Woodcrest area
A Riverside sewer line extension project would serve residents and businesses on the city's southeast side and some in unincorporated Woodcrest. The city will spend $900,000 to complete the planning for a sewer line extension that would serve residents and businesses on the city's southeast side and some who live in unincorporated Woodcrest.
