RiversideRiverside police looking for woman believed to have abandoned toddler at Food-4-Less
Riverside police are asking for the public's help in identifying a woman believed to have abandoned her 2-year-old child at a Food-4-Less on Sunday, March 12. Just before 6 p.m. Sunday, Riverside police responded to a call about a child who had been found at the grocery store at 4250 Van Buren Boulevard, police said in a statement released Monday, March 13. Police said the woman entered the store with the child by her side. While inside, the toddler wandered off but the mother continued shopping and did not look for her child.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Press-Enterprise.
Add your comments below
Riverside Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Good Times Collision And Restoration (Jul '15)
|Mar 7
|Cdm03
|9
|Who knows?
|Feb 25
|Vanessa
|3
|Neighbors make your home HELL!! (May '08)
|Feb 25
|Vanessa
|33
|Oakdale's finest. (Dec '09)
|Feb 16
|No ones pawn
|6
|wsr (Feb '07)
|Feb 16
|iii
|48
|Stanislaus County DA's Office...
|Feb 15
|Your Service Prov...
|3
|Overdue Account
|Feb 14
|Your Service Prov...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Riverside Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC