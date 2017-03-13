RiversideRiverside police looking for woman believed to have abandoned toddler at Food-4-Less

RiversideRiverside police looking for...

Riverside police looking for woman believed to have abandoned toddler at Food-4-Less

Riverside police are asking for the public's help in identifying a woman believed to have abandoned her 2-year-old child at a Food-4-Less on Sunday, March 12. Just before 6 p.m. Sunday, Riverside police responded to a call about a child who had been found at the grocery store at 4250 Van Buren Boulevard, police said in a statement released Monday, March 13. Police said the woman entered the store with the child by her side. While inside, the toddler wandered off but the mother continued shopping and did not look for her child.

