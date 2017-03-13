RiversideRiverside may remove picnic tables at 3 parks
David Hooten, who is currently homeless, sits in the shade under a shelter at Riverside's Shamel Park in December. After complaints about homeless people monopolizing picnic areas in parks, a City Council committee meets Monday, March 20, to discuss fencing off the shelters or replacing tables with exercise equipment.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Press-Enterprise.
Add your comments below
Riverside Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Good Times Collision And Restoration (Jul '15)
|Mar 7
|Cdm03
|9
|Who knows?
|Feb 25
|Vanessa
|3
|Neighbors make your home HELL!! (May '08)
|Feb 25
|Vanessa
|33
|Oakdale's finest. (Dec '09)
|Feb 16
|No ones pawn
|6
|wsr (Feb '07)
|Feb 16
|iii
|48
|Stanislaus County DA's Office...
|Feb 15
|Your Service Prov...
|3
|Overdue Account
|Feb 14
|Your Service Prov...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Riverside Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC