RiversideRiverside may remove picnic tables at 3 parks

Monday Mar 13 Read more: The Press-Enterprise

David Hooten, who is currently homeless, sits in the shade under a shelter at Riverside's Shamel Park in December. After complaints about homeless people monopolizing picnic areas in parks, a City Council committee meets Monday, March 20, to discuss fencing off the shelters or replacing tables with exercise equipment.

Riverside, CA

