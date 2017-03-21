RiversideMom accused of abandoning da...

RiversideMom accused of abandoning daughter at Riverside store expected to enter plea

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: The Press-Enterprise

Thursday's court hearing , the judge approved Vilaysane's defense attorney's request that she undergo a mental health evaluation, and the prosecutor's request that she be barred from contacting her 2-year-old child. Riverside police say that on the evening of March 12, the child wandered off while Vilaysane shopped at the Food 4 Less on Van Buren Boulevard.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Press-Enterprise.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Riverside Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Neighbors make your home HELL!! (May '08) 2 hr Mike 34
Review: Good Times Collision And Restoration (Jul '15) Mar 7 Cdm03 9
Who knows? Feb 25 Vanessa 3
Oakdale's finest. (Dec '09) Feb '17 No ones pawn 6
wsr (Feb '07) Feb '17 iii 48
Stanislaus County DA's Office... Feb '17 Your Service Prov... 3
Overdue Account Feb '17 Your Service Prov... 1
See all Riverside Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Riverside Forum Now

Riverside Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Riverside Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Surgeon General
  5. North Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Wildfires
  3. Iran
  4. Wall Street
  5. South Korea
 

Riverside, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,457 • Total comments across all topics: 279,739,398

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC