RiversideHow a movie villain inspired TV prankster and magician Michael Carbonaro

Comedian and magician Michael Carbonaro, star of "The Carbonaro Effect," brings his live show to the Wiltern in Los Angeles Friday, March 10. and the Fox Performing Arts Center in Riverside on Saturday, March 11. Diabolical villain Freddy Krueger and his knives for fingers have inspired horror moviemakers, musicians and, in a less likely pairing, magician and prankster Michael Carbonaro. "He was a master monster and I loved his personality," Carbonaro said about the "Nightmare on Elm Street" character in a recent phone interview.

