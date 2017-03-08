RiversideHow a movie villain inspired TV prankster and magician Michael Carbonaro
Comedian and magician Michael Carbonaro, star of "The Carbonaro Effect," brings his live show to the Wiltern in Los Angeles Friday, March 10. and the Fox Performing Arts Center in Riverside on Saturday, March 11. Diabolical villain Freddy Krueger and his knives for fingers have inspired horror moviemakers, musicians and, in a less likely pairing, magician and prankster Michael Carbonaro. "He was a master monster and I loved his personality," Carbonaro said about the "Nightmare on Elm Street" character in a recent phone interview.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Press-Enterprise.
Add your comments below
Riverside Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Good Times Collision And Restoration (Jul '15)
|Tue
|Cdm03
|9
|Who knows?
|Feb 25
|Vanessa
|3
|Neighbors make your home HELL!! (May '08)
|Feb 25
|Vanessa
|33
|Oakdale's finest. (Dec '09)
|Feb 16
|No ones pawn
|6
|wsr (Feb '07)
|Feb 16
|iii
|48
|Stanislaus County DA's Office...
|Feb 15
|Your Service Prov...
|3
|Overdue Account
|Feb 14
|Your Service Prov...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Riverside Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC