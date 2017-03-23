RiversideFire breaks out at Riverside...

RiversideFire breaks out at Riverside chemist's garage lab

Wednesday Read more: The Press-Enterprise

Four Riverside houses are evacuated and residents at six others are sheltering in place after a fire broke out in a chemist's garage Wednesday, March 22. Riverside firefighters responded to the 6800 block of Palos Drive in the Arlanza neighborhood about 10 a.m., said Riverside Fire Department Battalion Chief Bruce Vanderhorst. He said there was a fire at the garage that has since been put out, but that as a precaution firefighters are testing the chemicals and the runoff from the gutter to determine whether they're dangerous.

