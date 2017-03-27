RiversideBreakfast, birthday cake in Riverside to salute Cesar Chavez
Cesar Chavez Days 2017 kick off Friday, March 31, with a breakfast featuring the late leader's granddaughter Julie Chavez Rodriguez. Free birthday cake also will be given out at the Chavez statue in downtown Riverside.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Press-Enterprise.
Comments
Add your comments below
Riverside Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Walmart in Oakdale? (Aug '07)
|Thu
|Nonya
|17
|School Buses a Disgrace (Sep '06)
|Wed
|Meowing_Person
|24
|BEWARE DR. JOHN HUSTED- Bariatric Surgeon (Apr '14)
|Mar 26
|Anonymous
|23
|Review: Smart and Final Extra (Aug '15)
|Mar 23
|Smart and Final E...
|4
|Neighbors make your home HELL!! (May '08)
|Mar 22
|Mike
|34
|Review: Good Times Collision And Restoration (Jul '15)
|Mar 7
|Cdm03
|9
|Who knows?
|Feb '17
|Vanessa
|3
Find what you want!
Search Riverside Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC