Riverside crash: NTSB affirms San Jose-bound plane had initial engine trouble
RIVERSIDE >> An initial accident report released by federal investigators Thursday affirms witness accounts that the pilot of a San Jose-bound small plane that crashed in Riverside last month had trouble starting the left engine just before takeoff. The preliminary report from the National Transportation Safety Board did not reveal a suspected cause of the Feb. 27 crash that killed four San Jose residents and injured another, nor was it meant to: Typically, a final investigative report from the agency can take up to 18 months.
