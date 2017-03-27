Riverside AIRSHOW Celebrates 25th Anniversary This Saturday

Riverside, CA - The Riverside AIRSHOW celebrates its 25th anniversary on Saturday with a full day of free family fun, including vintage aircraft for viewing on the ground and in the air, aerobatic performances, parachute teams and aircraft fly-bys. AIRSHOW 2017 kicks off with a 7 a.m. pancake breakfast for $6 per person, with AIRSHOW activities scheduled for 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Riverside Airport, 6951 Flight Road, off Arlington Avenue, in Riverside.

