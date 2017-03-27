Random Article

Random Article

Next Story Prev Story
38 min ago Read more: Inland Empire Weekly

It's a combo of The Strokes, Ambulance LTD, Black Rebel Motorcycle Club, The Doors, The Velvet Underground, Pink Floyd and skateboarding - or so says the band. While some of Southern California doesn't seem to know that a music scene in the Inland Empire even exists, it's bands like Riverside indie rockers The Raga who'll help to trumpet their own locale's horn - and perhaps clutch the initiative to reignite more positive ideas of just what the area holds.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Inland Empire Weekly.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Riverside Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
BEWARE DR. JOHN HUSTED- Bariatric Surgeon (Apr '14) Sun Anonymous 23
Review: Smart and Final Extra (Aug '15) Mar 23 Smart and Final E... 4
Neighbors make your home HELL!! (May '08) Mar 22 Mike 34
Review: Good Times Collision And Restoration (Jul '15) Mar 7 Cdm03 9
Who knows? Feb 25 Vanessa 3
Oakdale's finest. (Dec '09) Feb '17 No ones pawn 6
wsr (Feb '07) Feb '17 iii 48
See all Riverside Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Riverside Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Fire Warning for Riverside County was issued at March 27 at 12:52PM PDT

Riverside Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Riverside Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Wall Street
  1. Iran
  2. Oakland
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. South Korea
 

Riverside, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,357 • Total comments across all topics: 279,868,142

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC