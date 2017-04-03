Notre Dame in Riverside to stage Lin-Manuel Miranda's 'In the Heights'
Notre Dame High School in Riverside is taking on the lyrics of Lin-Manuel Miranda - best known as the lyricist behind "Hamilton" - when they adapt one of his earlier works, "In the Heights." The story revolves around the residents of the Washington Heights neighborhood of New York City - and how they react when they learn a lottery ticket was sold in the neighborhood.
