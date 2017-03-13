Moreno ValleyRiverside County sheriff's deputy arrested on suspicion of sexual assault
Riverside County sheriff's Deputy Andrew Dinh, 37, of Mead Valley was arrested on suspicion of sexual assault Friday, March 10, 2017. A Riverside County sheriff's deputy was arrested Friday, March 10 on suspicion of a trio of sexual assault charges, according to a sheriff's news release and booking records.
