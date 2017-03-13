Meet the Legends! SR-71 Weekend 2018 March Field Air Museum in Riverside
Riverside, CA - The March Field Air Museum will once again host its popular "SR-71 Weekend" on Saturday and Sunday, April 1-2, 2017. This unique event brings together over 20 former SR-71 pilots, reconnaissance systems operators, maintainers and engineers for a rare reunion.
