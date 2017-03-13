Meet the Legends! SR-71 Weekend 2018 ...

Meet the Legends! SR-71 Weekend 2018 March Field Air Museum in Riverside

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Mar 15 Read more: Inland Empire California

Riverside, CA - The March Field Air Museum will once again host its popular "SR-71 Weekend" on Saturday and Sunday, April 1-2, 2017. This unique event brings together over 20 former SR-71 pilots, reconnaissance systems operators, maintainers and engineers for a rare reunion.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Inland Empire California.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Riverside Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Good Times Collision And Restoration (Jul '15) Mar 7 Cdm03 9
Who knows? Feb 25 Vanessa 3
Neighbors make your home HELL!! (May '08) Feb 25 Vanessa 33
Oakdale's finest. (Dec '09) Feb '17 No ones pawn 6
wsr (Feb '07) Feb '17 iii 48
Stanislaus County DA's Office... Feb '17 Your Service Prov... 3
Overdue Account Feb '17 Your Service Prov... 1
See all Riverside Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Riverside Forum Now

Riverside Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Riverside Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Health Care
  5. South Korea
  1. Wikileaks
  2. Casey Anthony
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Iraq
  5. Iran
 

Riverside, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,834 • Total comments across all topics: 279,684,825

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC