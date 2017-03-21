Man accused of gunning down Jurupa Va...

Man accused of gunning down Jurupa Valley pedestrians held for trial

Raymond Jesse Fajardo accused of gunning down a Riverside man and wounding a pedestrian in a shooting on a Jurupa Valley street Aug. 10, 2016, was ordered to trial on Tuesday, March 21, 2017. COURTESY OF RIVERSIDE COUNTY SHERIFF'S DEPARTMENT A gang member accused of gunning down a Riverside man and wounding a pedestrian in a shooting on a Jurupa Valley street must stand trial for first-degree murder and other charges, a judge ruled Tuesday.

