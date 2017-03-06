Jurupa ValleyGreyhound to preview Jur...

Jurupa ValleyGreyhound to preview Jurupa Valley bus facility

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Mar 3 Read more: The Press-Enterprise

When: Friday, March 17, 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. and Saturday, March 18, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The bus service, which is being forced to leave its downtown Riverside terminal, has scheduled two open houses in Jurupa Valley on Friday, March 17 and Saturday, March 18. A Feb. 28 invitation states that a motor coach along with artist's renderings of the "proposed enhanced facility serving the community" will be on display. Though the bus line notified city officials in October it would lease office space in the 8300 block of Limonite Avenue, Greyhound spokeswoman Allison Morrison wrote in an email Thursday, March 2, that a final decision has not been made.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Press-Enterprise.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Riverside Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Who knows? Feb 25 Vanessa 3
Neighbors make your home HELL!! (May '08) Feb 25 Vanessa 33
Oakdale's finest. (Dec '09) Feb 16 No ones pawn 6
wsr (Feb '07) Feb 16 iii 48
Stanislaus County DA's Office... Feb 15 Your Service Prov... 3
Overdue Account Feb 14 Your Service Prov... 1
city towing contracts (Feb '06) Feb 14 Your Service Prov... 4
See all Riverside Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Riverside Forum Now

Riverside Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Riverside Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Iran
  3. Syria
  4. Surgeon General
  5. China
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Health Care
  3. Wall Street
  4. North Korea
  5. Pope Francis
 

Riverside, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,974 • Total comments across all topics: 279,378,671

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC