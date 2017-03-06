Jurupa ValleyGreyhound to preview Jurupa Valley bus facility

When: Friday, March 17, 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. and Saturday, March 18, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The bus service, which is being forced to leave its downtown Riverside terminal, has scheduled two open houses in Jurupa Valley on Friday, March 17 and Saturday, March 18. A Feb. 28 invitation states that a motor coach along with artist's renderings of the "proposed enhanced facility serving the community" will be on display. Though the bus line notified city officials in October it would lease office space in the 8300 block of Limonite Avenue, Greyhound spokeswoman Allison Morrison wrote in an email Thursday, March 2, that a final decision has not been made.

