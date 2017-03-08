Fourth Annual Walk to End Homelessness April 8 at Fairmount Park
Registration has opened for the fourth annual Walk to End Homelessness, which raises money for programs that help people who are homeless transition into stable housing. This year's walk is scheduled for the morning of Saturday, April 8 at Fairmount Park, 2601 Fairmount Boulevard in downtown Riverside.
