Family 'fed up' with woman accused of...

Family 'fed up' with woman accused of leaving daughter at Riverside grocery store, detective says

Wednesday Read more: The Press-Enterprise

The woman who Riverside police say deserted her 2-year-old daughter at a grocery store was so troubled that her parents had kicked her out of the home, the detective investigating the case said Wednesday, March 15. Chiengkham "Cindy" Vilaysane, 31, was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of child endangerment and child neglect, Detective Paul Miranda said. Jail records show Vilaysane was denied bail.

