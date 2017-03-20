CoronaCorona's 91 toll lanes opening now days away

In person: Corona Customer Service Center, 2275 Sampson Ave., Suite 100, Corona. From 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday Orange County Transportation Authority Store, 600 S. Main St., Orange, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday After three years of construction work, closed ramps and lanes as well as a full freeway weekend shutdown dubbed "Coronageddon," the opening of the new 91 Express Lanes project in Corona is now a few days away.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Press-Enterprise.