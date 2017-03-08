Commission for Women accepting nominations for the 2016 Woman & Young Lady of the Year awards
The County of Riverside Commission for Women is accepting nominations for its 2016 Woman of the Year and Young Lady of the Year awards. The awards are bestowed upon an outstanding woman and young lady in each supervisorial district who has demonstrated an exceptional commitment to the community by working to improve the status of women, young ladies and families within Riverside County.
