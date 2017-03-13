Charges filed against Riverside mother accused of abandoning 2-year-old daughter in supermarket
Chiengkham Vilaysane, 31, of Riverside, was charged Thursday, March 16, 2017, with two felonies: desertion of a child under 14 years old and abuse or endangering the health of a child. Riverside police released this surveillance image of a woman entering the Food 4 Less on Van Buren Boulevard in Riverside on Sunday, March 12, 2017.
