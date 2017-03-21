91 Freeway toll lanes now open
The lanes opened about 4:10 a.m. Monday and there were a number of cars on the freeway at that hour but traffic was flowing smoothly. The eastbound side also opened as scheduled as cars began driving on the new lanes right at 5:00 a.m. The $1.4 billion project added two toll lanes and one general-use lane in each direction on an 8-mile stretch from Interstate 15 west to the Orange County line in the hopes of easing congestion along the heavily traveled corridor.
