3 killed in Riverside plane crash identified by coroner

Residents hold hands as they pray during a vigil for the victims at the site of a fatal plane crash in the 6400 block of Rhonda Road in Riverside on Tuesday Feb. 28 2017. The crash happened Monday leaving three people dead and two injured Federal records show that number is assigned to a twin-engine Cessna 310 registered to Nouri Hijazi of San Jose.

