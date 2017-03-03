3 killed in Riverside plane crash identified by coroner
Residents hold hands as they pray during a vigil for the victims at the site of a fatal plane crash in the 6400 block of Rhonda Road in Riverside on Tuesday Feb. 28 2017. The crash happened Monday leaving three people dead and two injured Federal records show that number is assigned to a twin-engine Cessna 310 registered to Nouri Hijazi of San Jose.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.
Add your comments below
Riverside Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who knows?
|Feb 25
|Vanessa
|3
|Neighbors make your home HELL!! (May '08)
|Feb 25
|Vanessa
|33
|Oakdale's finest. (Dec '09)
|Feb 16
|No ones pawn
|6
|wsr (Feb '07)
|Feb 16
|iii
|48
|Stanislaus County DA's Office...
|Feb 15
|Your Service Prov...
|3
|Overdue Account
|Feb 14
|Your Service Prov...
|1
|city towing contracts (Feb '06)
|Feb 14
|Your Service Prov...
|4
Find what you want!
Search Riverside Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC