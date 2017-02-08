Tear gas from sheriff's training exercise causes problem in Riverside-area neighborhood

A Riverside County Sheriff's Department training exercise that used tear gas left residents of a nearby Riverside-area neighborhood with burning eyes and a lot of discomfort. About 6 p.m., firefighters from the city and county fire departments responded to the unincorporated Woodcrest area after receiving reports that there was some sort of odor or irritant in the air, said Riverside Fire Department Batallion Chief Jeff DeLaurie.

