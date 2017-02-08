Tear gas from sheriff's training exer...

Tear gas from sheriff's training exercise causes problem in Riverside-area neighborhood

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Feb 1 Read more: The Press-Enterprise

A Riverside County Sheriff's Department training exercise that used tear gas left residents of a nearby Riverside-area neighborhood with burning eyes and a lot of discomfort. About 6 p.m., firefighters from the city and county fire departments responded to the unincorporated Woodcrest area after receiving reports that there was some sort of odor or irritant in the air, said Riverside Fire Department Batallion Chief Jeff DeLaurie.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Press-Enterprise.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Riverside Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Man Arrested in 1999 Disappearance of Modesto W... (Nov '07) 2 hr Your Service Prov... 47
News Naked Lady Gets Stuck Breaking Into Her Ex's House (Jan '15) 3 hr Clowney 8
Review: Partnership for People with Disabilities 17 hr Persons with Disa... 10
Xoxoxo 19 hr Xxx 254
News Man, woman discovered dead inside Modesto house (Sep '08) Feb 7 Non-Relative 17
who is the biggest gang in riverside? (Jan '12) Feb 4 Corona 52
Looking for wht (Jun '14) Feb 3 Jimmyboy1323 5
See all Riverside Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Riverside Forum Now

Riverside Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Riverside Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. American Idol
  4. Gunman
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Iran
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Mexico
 

Riverside, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,263 • Total comments across all topics: 278,710,772

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC