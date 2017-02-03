San Bernardino homicide suspect not f...

San Bernardino homicide suspect not found after SWAT search of Riverside apartment

Wednesday Feb 1

ALI TADAYON/RIVERSIDE PRESS ENTERPRISE/SCNG San Bernardino Police Department's SWAT team conducted an operation in Riverside's Canyon Crest neighborhood on Wednesday. RIVERSIDE >> San Bernardino police swarmed a Riverside apartment complex in search of a homicide suspect Wednesday, but did not find the man they were looking for.

Riverside, CA

