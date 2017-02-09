RiversideDead body found on embankment outside of Riverside

A dead body was found Sunday morning, Feb. 5, off of embankment in the unincorporated area of Riverside County between Riverside and Moreno Valley. Riverside County Sheriff's deputies responded around 8:45 a.m. to a report of an dead man near the intersection of Central Avenue and Sycamore Canyon Boulevard, said Sheriff's spokesman Deputy Armando Munoz.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Press-Enterprise.