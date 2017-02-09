RiversideDead body found on embankmen...

RiversideDead body found on embankment outside of Riverside

Sunday Feb 5 Read more: The Press-Enterprise

A dead body was found Sunday morning, Feb. 5, off of embankment in the unincorporated area of Riverside County between Riverside and Moreno Valley. Riverside County Sheriff's deputies responded around 8:45 a.m. to a report of an dead man near the intersection of Central Avenue and Sycamore Canyon Boulevard, said Sheriff's spokesman Deputy Armando Munoz.

Riverside, CA

