RiversideDead body found on embankment outside of Riverside
A dead body was found Sunday morning, Feb. 5, off of embankment in the unincorporated area of Riverside County between Riverside and Moreno Valley. Riverside County Sheriff's deputies responded around 8:45 a.m. to a report of an dead man near the intersection of Central Avenue and Sycamore Canyon Boulevard, said Sheriff's spokesman Deputy Armando Munoz.
