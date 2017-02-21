Riverside community on lockdown as SWAT teams search for a man who shot at police
A neighborhood in Riverside is on lockdown and at least five homes have been evacuated as SWAT teams search for a man who shot at two police officers Monday night, authorities say. About 10:50 p.m. Monday, Riverside police officers approached a suspicious vehicle on MacArthur Road, just north of Garfield Street, in the city's Ramona neighborhood, Riverside Officer Ryan Railsback said Tuesday morning.
