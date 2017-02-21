New housing subdivision goes on the market
The urban growth of Hamilton's satellite townships is gathering momentum - with plans announced this week for the sale of a new 47 dwelling development in Cambridge. The 12,881 square metres site overlooking the Waikato River is on land once occupied by the Cambridge Riverside Motel complex.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Scoop.
Comments
Add your comments below
Riverside Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Neighbors make your home HELL!! (May '08)
|Wed
|Woweee
|32
|Who knows?
|Feb 21
|KES
|2
|Oakdale's finest. (Dec '09)
|Feb 16
|No ones pawn
|6
|wsr (Feb '07)
|Feb 16
|iii
|48
|Stanislaus County DA's Office...
|Feb 15
|Your Service Prov...
|3
|Overdue Account
|Feb 14
|Your Service Prov...
|1
|city towing contracts (Feb '06)
|Feb 14
|Your Service Prov...
|4
Find what you want!
Search Riverside Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC