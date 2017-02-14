New Children's Book About Riverside i...

New Children's Book About Riverside is in High Demand

Friday Feb 10

The book takes children through a series of Riverside landmarks including the Mission Inn, Mt. Rubidoux, Fairmont park and others Riverside, CA - Riverside husband-and-wife team Mark and Giselle Cloud recently paired up with illustrator Jessica Provencher to create a new children's book about their city.

Riverside, CA

